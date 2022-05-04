Black Adam Producer Reaffirms Reason For Delay

Both Marvel and DC Comics have felt the crunch of trying to make a bunch of superhero movies during the global pandemic. As both of them have had to make delays to their projects multiple times, and are still doing it now. For DC Comics, their 2022 was supposed to have 4 major movies, and now, they’re going to have 3. One of which is the highly-anticipated Black Adam film, which stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The movie was supposed to release in July, but was later moved to October. And its producer, Hiram Garcia, was more than happy to state why the delay happened once again:

“I think we’re just in a world right now where there was a huge and understandable freeze-up when the pandemic hit and a lot of productions were put on hold,” Garcia explained. “Now that the industry has really roared back, the pipeline for VFX is so jammed. Obviously all these superhero movies just require so much VFX, and we’re just in a situation where the majority of the VFX houses are just completely swamped with work.”

“They’re busting their ass and we’re so grateful for all those VFX houses,” Garcia added. “It feels like things are starting to calibrate and I think you’ll start to feel less shifts down the line.”

A very fair statement as eventually things will smooth out and thus films like this will come out as planned.

Two DC Comics movies in The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom were pushed back to 2023 for VFX reasons as well. And it makes sense given all three of these films are going to have a TON of VFX between their heroes, villains, and set pieces.

Hopefully all the delays are worth it. Black Adam releases in theaters October 21st.

