Focus Entertainment to Publish Action Title BLACKTAIL

The story of Baba Yaga is almost here.

The upcoming first-person action-adventure title BLACKTAIL has a publisher. Focus Entertainment has announced that the company will publish the game, developed by Polish studio THE PARASIGHT.

“Composed of passionate industry veterans, THE PARASIGHT aims to offer games that uncompromisingly combine original gameplay and rich narrative experiences,” the press release reads.

“Lovers of myths, legends and fairy tales, THE PARASIGHT team develops enchanting universes where realism rubs shoulders with the supernatural, the classic complements the modern, and where the narrative experience is supported by magical art direction. This description perfectly matches BLACKTAIL, which will be published by Focus Entertainment for Consoles and PC.”

The official announcement trailer for BLACKTAIL was released in June 2021. If you missed it, you’ll want to check it out below.

The Steam page for the title provides a brief description of the story. Players will step into the shoes of Yaga, a 16-year-old girl accused of witchcraft. After being exiled from an early Slavic settlement, the living memories of her past return as terrifying spirits, and Yaga is forced to destroy them to understand the mystery of her own past.

“Making creative use of ageless narratives such as legends or fairy-tales and forging them into fantastic realms to tell unique, original stories is our studio’s foundation,” says Bartosz Kaproń, THE PARASIGHT CEO & Creative Director. “We recognize video games as a full-fledged medium, capable of delivering memorable adventures, crowned with timeless messages. From the outset, BLACKTAIL mirrors that ambitious approach. I firmly believe our top-rated development talents, now combined with the international publishing prowess of Focus Entertainment, will broaden THE PARASIGHT’s vision for pushing the envelope of interactive storytelling.”

THE PARASIGHT was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Kraków, Poland.

BLACKTAIL does not yet have a concrete release date. The game will be available on PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S.

