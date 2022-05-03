Pokémon Go-like Warcraft Game From Blizzard Gets The Axe

Blizzard has hit a bit of a dry spell recently, there have been no games released, only rumors, idle chit-chat as it were about some Pokémon Go-like Warcraft game, but Blizzard did announce that they were coming out of this dry spell with “a bunch of new games.” This news was also supposed to coincide with tonight’s mobile Warcraft announcement, but it now appears that this game was aimed at being one of two mobile Warcraft projects.

Jason Schreier from Bloomberg tweeted about the situation by saying, “Yup there are at least two Warcraft mobile games in development. One Pokémon Go, and the other would be a Clash type of game. Heard good things about both.” But even with Schreier’s words, it has now been confirmed that this Pokémon Go-like Warcraft game has been canceled – and just like that, before it had even begun, it is over.

Jez Cordon from Windows Central took to Twitter to address the news, “For those direct messaging me about the Warcraft mobile games, I believe that the Pokémon Go-like Warcraft game was actually canceled a while ago. The one being announced next week is not Pokémon Go-like at all, but it sounds like it will be great from what I’ve heard.”

And in response to this tweet, Schreier replied, “I can confirm this – the Warcraft Pokémon Go game, one of the two mentioned in my first tweet, was in fact canceled earlier this year. The other game will be revealed next week.”

This wasn’t the end of the interactions between the two men though because Cordon went on to thank Schreier for confirming this upsetting news, Cordon replied “Makes sense they’d end it, non-Pokémon pogo-type games haven’t done that well.”

So, there we have it, the news you didn’t want to hear about a game you probably didn’t even know was even being talked about. But stay tuned for the Warcraft mobile announcements that are happening tonight, and those “other games” that the two men spoke about will also be revealed.

