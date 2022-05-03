Breath of the Wild 2 Plot Detail Leaked By VO?

Breath of the Wild 2 is easily one of the most-anticipated games coming out…eventually. Yes, we say “eventually” because by all accounts it was supposed to be out by now. But between the pandemic and Nintendo’s own delays on things they’ve been consistent more in pushing it back than giving out information about the title. Much to the chagrin of fans. As a result of this, fans are willing to take information wherever they can get it, even if it’s from an international voice actor who may have accidentally spilled the beans on something.

More specifically, this comes from the character Daruk’s Italian voice actor Pietro Ubaldi. During an interview with him, Ubaldi says two things of interest. First and foremost, he says that Daruk is coming back for Breath of the Wild 2, which is interesting. But then, he also said that he would be doing the voice of Daruk’s ancestor.

This is important for various reasons. Because at the end of the game, Daruk and the other Champions (who were trapped in the Divine Beasts by Calamity Ganon) had their spirits finally move on. But if he’s back in the sequel, that would imply either flashbacks, or “unfinished business”.

As for the ancestor business, that would seem to imply a “link to the past” if you will, and that could lead to all sorts of things. Some even speculated that this could be a HUGE trip to the past, as in about 10,000 years based on the lore of Breath of the Wild’s opening.

Or, it could be that he’s mistaken and said something he shouldn’t of. At this point, it’s honestly really hard to say because Nintendo has NOT been forthcoming about information with this title at all.

As such, we’ll just have to wait and see what’s true or not.

