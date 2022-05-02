Kevin Smith Talks Thor Love And Thunder Trailer



We’re just days away from the MCU returning to the big screen via the highly-anticipated Doctor Strange sequel. But then, after that, we have a short wait until the second MCU film of the year: Thor Love and Thunder. This movie is also anticipated for various reasons. Not the least of which is that this is the fourth solo film for an MCU character…and that’s never happened before. Second, it features the same director behind Thor Ragnarok, and that has many people excited as well.

One of whom, is none other than Kevin Smith, who had this to say about the teaser trailer that was shown:

“It was absolutely wonderful. I very much like Taika Waititi’s rendition of Thor and Chris Hemsworth continues to be insanely easy to look at and warm and f-cking wonderful. He’s such a gift, that guy,” Smith said on his podcast. “Seeing Jane Foster at the end of the trailer catch the hammer was pretty damn cool.”

Indeed, Jane Foster returning is yet another highlight and anticipated thing about Thor Love and Thunder. She left the MCU after The Dark World due to creative differences with the Marvel higher-ups, but her coming back in this film is going to potentially correct a lot of wrongs.

Though by Smith’s own admission, there’s still one thing he needs to see: Gorr The God Butcher:

“I’m looking forward to it and they haven’t even shown us Christian Bale yet,” Smith added. “We don’t even know what Gorr the God Butcher even looks like. I saw a picture of an action figure and it just looked like Christian Bale.”

Yeah, we won’t get into that as we’ll give Marvel the benefit of the doubt here. Either way, we’ll see how good the movie is when it arrives in theaters in July.

