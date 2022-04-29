Kevin Smith Would Focus On Superman First If Given Control Of DC Comics Movies

If there’s one thing that the DCEU hasn’t had a lot of…it’s stability. Because WB had a plan, voiced the plan, then kept shifting it around when things “didn’t go the same way as Marvel”. With the merger between Warner Bros and Discovery, there are rumors of an “overarching figure” coming in to help “take control” and guide DC Comics movies in the future.

One person up to that challenge? Kevin Smith:

“If I’m a smart business person and they give me the DC Universe to play with, first thing I’d do is Superman, because there’s your Jesus. You get that right, everything else would be f-cking easy,” Smith shared on his Fatman Beyond podcast. “This is the first superhero, the f-cking blueprint, the prototype. This is a character that they should be making more movies of than Batman, because he’s a character that stands for f-cking hope and stuff like that. So I think you get that right — and I’m not saying, ‘I would do the best version of Superman,’ no, not at all. I would try like f-ck to get that right, because once you nail that, I think everything else is f-cking easy.”

He continued, “Superman has a lot of elements that are more challenging than Batman. We all love Batman, because it’s like, ‘I can be Batman, you can be Batman. He’s a rich guy with a f-cking car and he’s real emo.’ Superman gives you something to aspire to, something you can’t really be the way that some religious people or the spiritual look to Jesus. They’ll never be Jesus, but look at him, he’s this great, model savior. Same way with Superman, Superman’s just got a better outfit than Jesus. You can tell a lot more stories because Superman’s got way more bad guys than Jesus. Jesus has got Pontius Pilate, Superman’s got everybody in the DCU.”

Superman is rumored to possibly make a huge comeback via the merger, but we’ll just have to wait and see whether that comes to fruition.

Source: YouTube