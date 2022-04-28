New Mobile Warcraft Game To Be Revealed On May 3rd

Blizzard has announced that it will be revealing its new Warcraft mobile game on May 3rd. In a post shared on the official World of Warcraft website, the developers have invited Warcraft fans and players to tune in to a special live stream on May 3rd to see the big reveal of the new Warcraft game for mobile. Those who want to watch will need to visit this special live stream reveal page. It’ll be taking place at 10 am PT/ 7 pm CEST/ 6 pm GMT.

Blizzard first revealed that it would be unveiling its mobile game back in March, alongside further updates into the company’s vision for the wider future of World of Warcraft as the current expansion comes to the end of its run, in time for the newly announced Dragonflight expansion. What we do know so far about the mobile game is that it will exist in the Warcraft Universe as a standalone entry, rather than being a mobile version of an existing game from the Warcraft franchise.

In today’s update, Blizzard confirms that this new game has been “designed from the ground up for mobile devices,” and the developer seems confident that the new game will be a hit with the World of Warcraft community.

The Warcraft® universe continues to capture imaginations across the globe with enlightening experiences and immersive gameplay, that are the foundation for World of Warcraft and Hearthstone. We are happy to present a new mobile game for the heroes of Azeroth looking to play on the go, and we can’t wait to get it into your hands. Blizzard Entertainment

There’s no further news on a release date for the mobile game, but it’s possible that we might find this out during the reveal live stream on Tuesday. Elsewhere, Activision Blizzard shareholders have today voted in favour of Microsoft’s proposal to acquire the company, which is another step forward for the Xbox owners’ planned acquisition.

We’ll be keeping an eye on the live stream announcement next week for further details about the new Warcraft mobile game.

