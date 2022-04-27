Ewan McGregor Up For Being Obi-Wan Kenobi Again Beyond Series

To say that fans are excited for Obi-Wan Kenobi, the limited series debuting in a month on Disney+, would be an understatement. Mainly because fans love this character with a passion. It doesn’t matter if it’s in live-action or animated form, they love “Old Ben”, and the fact that this limited series is bringing back Ewan McGregor to play him once again (as he was Kenobi in the prequels) is enough to get fans pumped for quite some time.

But, naturally, fans are also asking if we might get to see Ewan back as Obi-Wan Kenobi BEYOND the upcoming series. After all, Disney is clearly trying to branch out (as well as milk) the Star Wars universe as much as possible. So there is potential for him to return in other ways, right?

“If we were to get an opportunity to do it again, I’d be totally up for that,” McGregor said.

He also joked about almost “begging” for a job with the role again:

“Here I go again … It’s like me knocking at Disney’s door again!”

On a more serious note about the series, he said that this time around they’re really trying to flesh out the character beyond how he was a noble Jedi:

“It was nice to come back and to bridge that gap between me and Alec Guinness,” the actor pointed out. “I got as much, or more, out of playing him this time than I did in the first three movies put together. That’s to do with the writing, and the people we were making the series with, and the technology, and how different everything is.”

So clearly we have a situation where the actor is up for doing more in the universe, it all just depends now on whether they can create a story worthy of the Jedi Master…and McGregor.

