Payday 3 was announced at Summer Games Fest last year and it immediately got the attention of people who love multiplayer games, especially those who love multiplayer heist games. Since then it’s been radio silent on the Payday front when it comes to news, but we’re here to break down what we know about the game so far for you.

When will Payday 3 release?

Overkill haven’t given a specific release date for Payday 3 as of yet, but they have stated in the past that the game will be released in 2023. The game was announced during Summer Games Fest last year and was very clearly in early development, with no gameplay shown off whatsoever. It’s a decent bet that if Overkill are certain about hitting that 2023 release date that we’ll see gameplay later this year showing new mechanics and how the game will be using Unreal Engine 5.