Two Point Campus Will Feature Some Wizarding Classes

Two Point Campus was recently delayed, causing thousands of fans to delay their plan of reliving their golden years once again. But now, the news is that Two Point Campus will feature some wizarding pastimes, allowing you to not only go back to school, but act as if you are Harry Potter himself. Wizard duels, potion brewing, and crystal balls will feature in the Two Point Campus’s wizardry course, along with all the other normal subjects.

You might be thinking that Wizard duels aren’t real, and you can’t read crystal balls, which means the believability factor has completely gone from Two Point Campus? Well, you would be dead wrong because this is a game, and who wants a game to be exactly like the school you remember, now that wouldn’t be as fun.

As wizardry students advance, their magic becomes more and more powerful, which will be needed not just for the duels you will be taking part in, but you will need those spells to deal with ancient curses and sketchy enemies that are lurking behind every corner of these eerie halls. Now, you may have possibly spotted these wizardry courses in previous trailers, even if it was brief, but now there is a new course reveal video which offers a far more detailed insight into these classes. You can watch the video below.

What you loved in Two Point Hospital has been magnified with this new game; players are tasked with creating their dream school (if such a thing was possible) and include as many weird and wonderful courses as they want. We did recently report that the game was delayed because Two Point Studios didn’t want to rush it and leave it incomplete, so it is still being scheduled for the 9th of August, just in time for the real school year to begin.

