A New Tales From The Borderlands Game Is On The Way

Gearbox has announced that it’s making a brand new Tales From The Borderlands game. It seems as though the developer is planning on continuing the Borderlands-themed momentum from the release of the recent Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands by working on the next entry in the Borderlands saga.

In a tweet shared earlier by the Borderlands account, Gearbox has teased the new Tales From The Borderlands game with a gorgeous illustration of some as-yet-unidentified characters looking up at the moon.

There are more stories to explore in the #Borderlands universe. An all new Tales from the Borderlands adventure is coming in 2022 from @GearboxOfficial and @2K.



Stay tuned for a full announcement this summer! pic.twitter.com/xsFbRZ5eHo — Borderlands (@Borderlands) April 21, 2022

The original Tales From The Borderlands game was released way back in November 2014 and was a five-episode long interactive adventure that was a huge hit with many of the members of the Borderlands community. Set on Pandora, it followed the story of characters, Fiona and Rhys, in an engaging narrative that many fans on social media are hoping will continue into the new game. It seems, however, that the new Tales From The Borderlands game may tell a brand new story altogether.

Publisher 2K also confirmed that the new title will feature a new adventure and new characters, although what and who this will be as yet, we don’t know.

With new characters and new stories 🤫 — 2K (@2K) April 21, 2022

This edition of Tales From The Borderlands will be developed wholly by Gearbox, as opposed to the first game, which was worked on by Telltale Games, which closed down three years ago. 2K and Gearbox are set to continue their work on the Borderlands franchise with this new game, following the success of Borderlands 2, Borderlands 3 and the recent Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

With the title of the new Tales From The Borderlands game set to be released later in the year and more details promised to be shared this summer, we won’t have too much longer to wait to find out more. It’s certainly shaping up to be an exciting year for the Borderlands community so far.

Source