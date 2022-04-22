Marvel’s Wolverine Team Tease Development Of Game

So peaceful and quiet, ….it will not be like this for long pic.twitter.com/JvPzfPlEvS — Mike Yosh (@Mike_Yosh) April 21, 2022

Insomniac Games is easily one of the best gaming developers in the world right now, and part of the reason for that is their run on the Spider-Man franchise. Their Spider-Man title on PS4, and the Miles Morales spinoff game, were highly adored by fans and critics alike. So when it was revealed that they were making a game based on the legendary Marvel Comics character Wolverine…people were needless to say excited and wanted to see more. Sadly, the game doesn’t seem to be close to release, but that doesn’t mean the team aren’t working hard on it.

For proof of this, one of the dev team posted a picture on Twitter and while it doesn’t actually show anything game-related per se, they do show a motion capture studio and note that it “won’t be quiet for long”, indicating that a lot of work is going to be done there.

There’s honestly not a lot of information about the Wolverine game outside of the fact that it’s coming to PS5 and is likely to be as visually stunning as the Spider-Men titles they’ve done.

To be fair, there have been games featuring the character in the past, but they’ve mainly been movie titles, cameos, or ones like Marvel Ultimate Alliance where he’s one of several characters you could play. A truly worthy title featuring the fan-favorite X-Men hasn’t been done as of yet…and thus fans are hopeful.

As for what fans can likely expect, they can maybe expect a story that runs deep into Wolverine’s legendary (and complicated) backstory and likely feature a cavalcade of enemies and allies from the X-Men universe and beyond. Not t mention, incredibly visceral gameplay that’ll make use of his equally legendary claws.

So while this update isn’t much, it’s proof that work is still being done, and that should be enough for now.

