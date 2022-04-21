Johnny Depp Will Turn Down A Captain Jack Sparrow Role Offer

There are plenty of high-profile celebrities that continues to thrive on the big screen year after year. One of those actors who have been around for decades and now entertained generations of viewers is Johnny Depp. An iconic role that undoubtedly everyone is familiar with is Captain Jack Sparrow. The pirate that sailed the seas on the Black Pearl became a household name since Disney delivered Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl in 2003.

Since then, the actor would reprise his iconic role for several years until the 2017 release of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Lies wrapped. After that, there were plans for a sixth film, but that’s when the controversies popped up between Johnny Depp and his then-wife Amber Heard. We’re sure you’re already familiar with the events that transpired between the two parties. But now, a court case is being played out where bits of new information are starting to appear.

One of those details was the fact that Johnny Depp is no longer interested in returning to the role of Captain Jack Sparrow. During cross-examination, Heard’s attorney, Ben Rottenborn, asked if it was true that he was no longer interested in working with Disney on a new Pirates of the Caribbean film. In fact, Ben Rottenborn asked Johnny Depp if he would even turn down $300 million to take on the role, but Johnny Depp continued to deny any interest in a new film for the franchise.

At the moment, Johnny Depp is fighting Amber Heard in the courtroom as he feels the accusations made against him were damaging to his career. Not only causing him to lose out on opportunities with Pirates of the Caribbean but other film productions as well. It’s certainly been an interesting case to follow, but it looks like we’re not going to see Johnny Depp sail the seas as Captain Jack Sparrow anymore.

Source