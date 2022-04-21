It Takes Two Film in Development at Amazon

2021 was a strange year for video games. Due to the pandemic, a number of high-profile AAA titles saw delays, giving smaller indie titles a chance to thrive. The Hazelight Studios title It Takes Two became a runaway hit, seeing multiple Game of the Year wins and bringing back a love for split-screen co-op. In January, it was announced that the game would be adapted for film and television by dj2 Entertainment. Now, the first details about the project have emerged.

Variety has reported that Amazon Studios has taken on the project. Seven Bucks Productions, founded by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and his ex-wife Dany Garcia, is also involved. It’s unclear whether Johnson will be starring in the film. Hiram Garcia will also be tapped as a producer.

The screenplay is being written by Pat Casey and Josh Miller, known for writing the scripts for both Sonic the Hedgehog films.

It Takes Two follows Cody and May, a troubled married couple planning on getting a divorce. After telling their daughter Rose the traumatizing news, the girl takes two hand-made dolls made to look like her parents into the shed, attempting to fix their relationship by play-acting. Both parents suddenly find themselves trapped in the dolls’ bodies, and must mend their relationship in order to return to their true bodies and fix their relationship with their daughter.

“Just like the rest of the gaming world, we fell head-over-heels in love with Cody, May, Rose, Dr. Hakim and the imaginative fantasy universe Hazelight have created, and can’t wait to bring these characters -and this world- to life on the big and small screen,” dj2 CEO and founder Dmitri M. Johnson said in January.

It Takes Two is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. In February, it was announced that the Hazelight Studios title had sold five million copies. The game has won nine awards, including Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2021, Best Multiplayer Game at the Golden Joystick Awards 2021, and Best Design at the Game Developers Choice Awards 2021.

