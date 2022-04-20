Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Launch Trailer For Switch

You might be thinking you’ve zoomed back in time to 2008, but you are not mistaken when you see the title ‘Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Launch Trailer’ because the game is getting released on Nintendo Switch. When is this magical day you ask? Well, today (the 20th of April) is the day you can get your hands on a remastered, reworked, rereleased version of The Force Unleashed for the Nintendo Switch. And whilst you’re here, you may as well watch the launch trailer below.

Back in 2008, this game caused quite a stir in the gaming industry; it was an unusual game that was unlike any other in the Star Wars series. The controls took some getting used to but if you could work around them, then you had a serious game on your hands, one that was a lot darker than previous titles, and one that split away from the canon universe and created its own troubled hero.

Speaking of that “hero”, players take on the role of “Starkiller”, a powerful Force user trained as Darth Vader’s secret apprentice. He is tasked with hunting down Jedi survivors of the Great Jedi Purge that all you fans will know about, whilst also trying to keep his own identity a secret. After a special task is given to him by Vader where he must plant the seeds that eventually overthrow the Emperor, Starkiller starts to question his allegiance, his morality and begins to journey down a different path.

The game was praised for its story, the voice acting, the cool-looking physics, and in-game aesthetic, but criticized for its gameplay which was a bit too linear, and the technical issues that we mentioned earlier. That being said, the game was a best seller here in the United States and became the fastest-selling Star Wars video game of its time. They must have done something right because a sequel was released in 2010 as well.

And anyway, if you weren’t sold on it back then, or even if you loved it and want to enjoy it on another platform, the Switch version is out now to experience, and the reviews are already in for it as well.

Source – YouTube