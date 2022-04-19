DayZ Update Adds New Weapons And Gear

Bohemia Interactive has released patch notes for console update 1.17 now live in the popular survival game, DayZ. Developers have brought a significant amount of changes to the game with the new update including the addition of new weapons and survival gear.

Along with the patch notes, Bohemia Interactive also released a video featuring some of the goodies being added to DayZ. Three new guns are now available to players including two pistols and a hunting rifle. Fans will also be able to craft their own spears and melee weapons. Check out the video and full patch notes below.

https://twitter.com/DayZ/status/1516403084947345409

DayZ Console Update 1.17 for April 19

GAME

ADDED

CR-550 Savanna rifle

Longhorn pistol

P1 pistol

Craft-able Spear (Bone & Stone head variants)

Pitchfork

Craft-able Bone knife

Cleaver

Meat tenderizer

Kitchen timer

Craft-able Fireplace stand

Brooms can be lit and used as a torch

Improvised clothes from rags

Improvised Rope Belt

Improvised gas mask filter

Gas mask filters can now be refilled with charcoal tablets

Sensitivity settings for various scope options

New optional control scheme

Bark can be harvested with axes now

Cookware is slowly getting damaged by being used

Gas mask filters get damaged while in use

Voice activation setting for voice chat

Scroll through multiple actions can be now done via mouse wheel

New point of interest on Livonia

FIXED

Gear could not be added to other player’s inventories (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T159801, https://feedback.bistudio.com/T162845)

The sound of hitting an obstacle with a vehicle while reversing wasn’t played

Dropped items were pushed upwards in certain situations (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T162980)

During punching the player would turn sideways in some situations

The sound of the Sarka 120 engine came from the front, whereas the engine is in the back (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T161793)

Shelters weren’t build-able on some places

A burned-out fireplace is no longer producing light

Canceling activation of the bear trap and landmine caused errors

The visual effect of the contaminated area partly persisted after it was despawned (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T162089)

Focus zoom briefly reset during several actions in the 1st person (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T160921)

Hair clipped with NVG head strap on female characters

An incorrect texture of ruined wheels caused a server error on restart

Fixed rendering exploits related to buildings

Players could climb through closed windows on some buildings

The Player was able to pick up the fire barrel while items were attached to it

The sound of starting/stopping engine was not present for other players

Sound of opening or closing attachments was not present for other players (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T162184)

The sound of turning on/off the alarm clock wasn’t audible for other players

A staircase handrail was missing a collision

The attachment icon didn’t correctly reflect attached optics and rails on weapons (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T162436)

Attaching more nails to the flag pole caused errors

Sharpened wooden sticks caused errors when damaged

Filtering server by favorited gives error: 9 in server browser (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T150657, https://feedback.bistudio.com/T150658, https://feedback.bistudio.com/T156497)

Traps did not react to vehicles

Light and heavy melee attack combinations would sometimes result in too much damage (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T160568 – private)

Fixed several environment issues on Chernarus and Livonia

Certain gestures would make the character float above the ground when executed in prone (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T161093)

Sound of ear ringing caused by the flash grenade could get stuck at some situations

Ruined Zmijovka hat didn’t properly reflect its state

Mouse cursor was invisible in the respawn menu

CHANGED

Reworked Nizhnoye village on Chernarus

Adding a favorite server when already at max (25) will throw an error instead of removing a random favorite

VOIP (any) is not available while in inventory. If VA is active, the player can keep speaking though

VOIP “push-to-talk” and “toggle voice activation” have been moved from DPAD-down to DPAD-left

VOIP “volume range up/down” has been added as DPAD-left + RB/LB

“Cycle fire mode” has been moved from DPAD-left to LT (I.E. while in raised hands) + DPAD-right

While in vehicle, “accelerate” now behaves as an axis and can be modulated (instead of being on/off)

Heavy attack is now triggered by “Press Y” instead of “Hold Y”

A new optional control scheme added

Mic continues to listen to the player for 0.5 s after they let go of the push-to-talk button

All heat sources are now emitting heat

Drain and pour liquid actions are now properly separated

Adjusted the wolf model to allow a more precise head-shot

The burning duration of torches now correctly depends on the amount of fuel

Cooking without lard/water now reduces the weight of the burned food

Weapon sway increases while the character is rolling

Fireplaces start heating up the player character faster now

Position of the light source for Sarka 120 when only a single headlight is on was set to the proper position

Players are no longer able to get into a vehicle while holding a heavy item (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T162153)

Stone knifes can no longer be sharpened with a sharpening stone

Action inputs will be prioritized over inventory actions (e.g. climbing a ladder before dropping your item in hands)

Closing the inventory wasn’t possible with the view button after assigning an item to a quick slot

Updated the game credits

KNOWN ISSUES

Land Mine disappears after disarming

Text in controls is sometimes overlapping

Thrown Spears, Sharp/Long Wooden Sticks and Torches fall under the ground

Missing sound while base building or mining stones with Meat Tenderizer

Heavy/Special attack is not mapped correctly for the new control scheme and clashes with the new jump button

Missing “Controller disconnected” dialogue with MnK enabled

Player gets desynced when equipping weapon after cancelling equip animation before

When kindling/fuel items become ruined in fire, player is unable to add the same item before the ruined one disappears

Roasting sound effect remains with cooking equipment even after the roasting is done

