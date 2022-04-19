Nintendo Rolls Out Switch System Update 14.1.1

Another day, another system update has been released for the now five-year old Nintendo Switch. The system has received firmware update 14.1.1 as of April 18, 2022.

Nintendo has stealthily pushed this update over-the-air, and for good reason. Truth be told, it’s one of the company’s classic “stability patches”.

The patch notes are simply as follows:

Ver. 14.1.1 (Released April 18, 2022)

General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience.

While it is true that this update is on the lighter side, such seemingly inconsequential updates have always proven to make some interesting changes to the system’s backend. So far, no reports have surfaced as to what’s been moved around, but more often than not this involves security holes being plugged, work-in-progress features being tweaked, and other bits and bobs that end-users often never get a chance to see.

Credit: Nintendo

For instance, several months ago back in late 2021 Nintendo finally enabled Bluetooth audio support on Nintendo Switch. However, lines of code relating to this feature were spotted several weeks prior to the full update being pushed out. Another recent significant system update was released back in March 2022, (kind of) adding folder support for the Switch HOME Screen.

All things considered, it’s fair to label such small system updates as the one we have here, 14.1.1, as potential foundations for major new developments in the future.

One such possible major new feature is the implementation of GameBoy Advance titles in the Nintendo Switch Online service. Reports are swirling that show off alleged work being done by Nintendo with emulation testing, though the company has yet to make any official announcements on the matter. That said, the initial reporters of the rumors have hope that it’ll be sooner rather than later that the company does come out to show off this new content.