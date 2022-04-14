New Merger Could Create DC Comics Focused Studio

For a long time now, there have been rumors of massive changes happening with Warner Bros, and now, thanks to the official merger of Warner Bros and Discovery, we’re seeing at least some of those changes right now. And according to a new report, one of their biggest focuses is the refocus of their DC Comics movies and TV shows. As you know, Warner Bros tried to match the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with one of their own. But as you also know, a lack of faith, bad deals, and cold feet led to the movies doing well enough in some ways…and not enough in others. It also lacked cohesion which we’re seeing right now via the branching paths they’ve been taking and are taking.

Which brings us to David Zaslav, the new owner of Warner Bros. Discovery, he apparently is looking to get DC Comics into their own studio for producing movies and shows, not unlike what Marvel has done with Marvel Studios. Furthermore, he’s apparently looking to hire someone to oversee everything like Kevin Feige has done for Marvel. A model that could prove successful should the right person be picked.

It was also detailed that certain characters and notions are being floated around. Including bringing Superman back to the limelight after being forced done due to WB’s thoughts on the Snyderverse (though there are two different Superman projects in the works now, just not one featuring Kal-El and Henry Cavill). The other side of the coin is that they might be thinking of embracing the multiverse in a way that’ll allow them to do certain things.

Such as do a “Black Label” brand where they can do more “independent” projects like Joker, or potentially…bring back the Snyderverse.

All in all, it’s a potentially exciting time. To be clear, not everything needs to be changed, but a lot does in order to streamline projects and get a focused vision in place for this multiverse of characters. We’ll just have to wait and see how it all goes down.

Source: Variety