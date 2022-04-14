The Last of Us Actor Pedro Pascal Says He Didn’t ”Want To Imitate” Joel Too Much

Fans have been eagerly awaiting more details regarding The Last of Us TV adaptation on HBO since it was unveiled in March of 2020, with COVID-19 delaying production quite drastically. It seems, though, that we are getting closer and closer the series based on the game on our TV screens.

Pedro Pascal, or otherwise known as Mando in The Mandolorian, was cast as Joel in the HBO series and has recently came out to say he didn’t want to experience too much of The Last of Us game because he didn’t want it to affect the way he portrayed the character.

In an interview with GQ, Pascal told of how after he began watching his nephew play the game and he ”found Joel [to be] so impressive” and that he then ”got worried that I would want to imitate too much, which I think could be right in some circumstances, and then a mistake in others.”

Pascal was also asked just how close the script is to the game to which he replied:

There’s a very, very creative way of honouring what’s important and also preserving what is iconic to the experience of the video game, and also [to include] things that you wouldn’t necessarily expect. And then directions that you would expect it to go, and it might not… they’re doing some really smart things, is all I can say. It’s similar to the way Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni treat The Mandalorian, in how [Mazin and Druckmann] are treating The Last of Us — it’s in good hands because they love it so much. Well, clearly Neil created the video game, but Craig loves it so much. So it really is made for the people that love it. And there’s some very intense storytelling for people who might be less familiar.

HBO has already confirmed that we won’t be seeing The Last of Us TV series this year, but we can’t have much longer to wait.

Source