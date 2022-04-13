The Flash CW Series May Be Ending Next Season!

When the Arrowverse was born, The Flash was the first spinoff series to come from Arrow. Barry Allen was brought into the second season of Arrow to serve as a “backdoor pilot” for the show to come. While a more proper pilot was done later on, Flash took the reins and literally ran with it, becoming a fan-favorite show and eventually, the new “leader” after Crisis on Infinite Earths happened. The show is currently in its 8th season and is set to get a 9th…but maybe nothing more than that.

There were already all sorts of reports about what was going on with the CW. Not the least of which was that the network may be selling itself to a new entity, and that obviously put a LOT of things at risk, including the shows that were already renewed (or ones that were promised to happen like the Babylon 5 Reboot).

But now, a report has come out that says that The Flash will still get a 9th season, but like Arrow before it, have a MUCH shorter season so that things can wrap up and everyone can move on. Which is apropos due to how yet another mainstay of the series in Jesse L. Martin has announced he’s leaving following Season 8. There are only 3 other series regulars left, and the new cast of characters…aren’t up to snuff in the eyes of most fans.

Not to mention, recent events and seasons (including the not well received Armageddon crossover that started Season 8) have led fans to believe that it’s time for Barry to stop running his race.

Either way, the fate of the Arrowverse is very much up in the air. The only other confirmed return is that of Superman & Lois, while others like Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow are in limbo.

