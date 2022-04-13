Update 4.0 For Battlefield 2042 Will Have Over 400 Bug Fixes

Next week will see a new update for Battlefield 2042. Update 4.0 is due to launch alongside the Patch Notes at the start of the week, which will apparently see over 400 fixes for bugs and gameplay issues.

According to a tweet posted by DICE Community Manager Kevin Johnson earlier today, the new update for Battlefield 2042 will see a host of improvements to Quality of Life, bugs and individual fixes. Some of the most important adaptations have also been noted prior to the Patch Notes being released.

https://twitter.com/T0TALfps/status/1514181789807525889?s=20&t=grvuFRHkduNmX5Ebi6hoQg

Character traits will be updated for Rao and Paik, with Sundance receiving Grenade Belt fixes that should ensure the improved acquisition of Anti-Armor Grenade targets in the immediate vicinity. Additionally, tweaks have been made to Ribbons, which means modes like Rush should become easier to unlock. To keep a focus on teamwork, players will also see a rebalancing of XP for Support Actions and Teamplay within Battlefield 2042.

Vehicle bugs have also been paid some attention in the new update, with the ADS bug that occurs when reviving near obstacles and when exiting a vehicle being addressed. Vehicle warfare in general will be more balanced, as well as specific tweaks being made to Bolte.

To add to this, an overhaul will be given to Attachments in the new update. This is intended to give them a more authentic and unique feel to players’ loadout choices and ensure they actually have an impact on gunplay in-game.

More information is expected to come out when Update 4.0 launches officially next week. Until then, we’ll have to wait and see if the news of fixes and improvements is enough to draw players back to the game, which has been really struggling to maintain its player base as of late.

Battlefield 2042 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One and PC.

Source