Phasmophobia Update v0.6.1.0 Goes Live Today

As part of the wider VR overhaul of Phasmophobia, Kinetic Games has added a new update today in order to address some bug fixes. It was recently announced that the popular paranormal VR game would be getting a complete overhaul, which the developers have admitted “will take some time to get right”, so today’s additional patch shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise.

Improvements have been made to a range of game features, including hiding spots and a range of other VR-specific bugs. You can check out the full update notes from today’s patch below.

Hiding Spots:

Ghosts will now always check behind doors during hunts, use at your own risk!

Several doors and light switch positions have been reverted to their pre-VR overhaul position/rotation to help with navigation through rooms

Tanglewood Street House Added a clutter hiding spot in the Nursery Added a plywood hiding spot in the basement Added cooler boxes in the basement that the ghost can leave fingerprints on

Edgefield Street House Added a locker to the garage Rotated a closet to stop a safe spot

Ridgeview Road House The ground floor room layout has been changed Added an additional locker in the Garage Added a clutter hiding spot in the ground floor walk-in closet Added a clutter hiding spot in the Basement Added a clutter hiding spot in the Living Room

Willow Street House Added a clutter hiding spot to the Living Room Added a clutter hiding spot to the Blue Bedroom The armchair in the Master Bedroom will now move depending on if that spot is blocked or not The washer/dryer hiding spot has been removed to help better spread out rooms with free spots

Bleasdale Farmhouse Added a clutter hiding spot in the ground floor Office Added a clutter hiding spot in the Foyer (behind the grandfather clock)

Moved the fuse box spawn to accommodate Moved the washer and dryer in the Utility Room (and added a blocker) Moved the room divider in the Master Bedroom Moved the room divider in the Attic Moved a cupboard in the Attic

Grafton Farmhouse Adjusted layout of the ground floor Utility Room Added a clutter hiding spot in the Utility Room Added a cupboard hiding spot in the Foyer

Prison Added a locker to the Entrance Room Added a locker to the Infirmary Added a bin hiding spot in the Cafeteria Added a bin hiding spot upstairs in the Cafeteria



New:

You can now adjust the forward/backward position of your VR Belt in the settings

You can now change where your Journal and Walkie-Talkie are located in the VR settings: Belt Shoulder



Changes:

Adjusted the intensity and range of some lights in Edgefield

All scrollbars in VR have been replaced by up and down buttons

Moved the Tanglewood Utility door from the kitchen to the hallway

Adjusted some materials in Tanglewood

Adjusted the position of the VR journal grab point

The grip force required to grab objects in VR with an Index controller has been reduced

Held items in VR will no longer be dropped if your hand moves too far away

Updated the main journal font to work with more languages instead of using a fallback font

Fixes:

Fixed a bug where the reflections in some areas would be the skybox colour

Fixed a bug where you couldn’t take photos of fingerprints on the patio doors

Fixed a bug where keyboard fingerprints used the wrong texture and were clipping

Fixed a bug where the Obake unique light-switch fingerprint wasn’t obvious enough

Fixed a bug where the fingerprints were in the wrong location on the dirty light switches

Fixed an issue where the Truck monitor font was only set up for English localization

Fixed a bug where you couldn’t navigate the main menu UI using a gamepad/ controller

Fixed a bug where ghost events and interactions wouldn’t work with the Willow Garage door

Fixed a bug where you could use equipment with right-click when using the journal

Fixed a bug where you couldn’t place the equipment on the Tanglewood basement rug

Fixed several safe spots

VR only: Fixed a bug where DOTS and Motion Sensor were still in the wrong orientation when grabbed Fixed a bug where you could sometimes hear VR Footstep sounds when you weren’t moving Fixed a bug where some pianos couldn’t be played Fixed a bug where you couldn’t grab doors in Asylum and School Fixed a bug where you could see VR players’ belts when they were dead Fixed a bug where you couldn’t grab objects when you were dead including the Journal Fixed a bug where you didn’t drop their held items where they died Fixed a bug where you couldn’t see the full death hand animation Fixed a bug where the VR Journal sounds could be heard from far away Fixed a bug where you couldn’t change players volume slider in the menu in VR Potential fix for oculus rift S touch controllers not being able to crouch Fixed a bug where some VR player character models had black eyes



