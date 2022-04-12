Gameranx

Phasmophobia Update v0.6.1.0 Goes Live Today

As part of the wider VR overhaul of Phasmophobia, Kinetic Games has added a new update today in order to address some bug fixes. It was recently announced that the popular paranormal VR game would be getting a complete overhaul, which the developers have admitted “will take some time to get right”, so today’s additional patch shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise.

Improvements have been made to a range of game features, including hiding spots and a range of other VR-specific bugs. You can check out the full update notes from today’s patch below.

Hiding Spots:

  • Ghosts will now always check behind doors during hunts, use at your own risk!
  • Several doors and light switch positions have been reverted to their pre-VR overhaul position/rotation to help with navigation through rooms
  • Tanglewood Street House
    • Added a clutter hiding spot in the Nursery
    • Added a plywood hiding spot in the basement
    • Added cooler boxes in the basement that the ghost can leave fingerprints on
  • Edgefield Street House
    • Added a locker to the garage
    • Rotated a closet to stop a safe spot
  • Ridgeview Road House
    • The ground floor room layout has been changed
    • Added an additional locker in the Garage
    • Added a clutter hiding spot in the ground floor walk-in closet
    • Added a clutter hiding spot in the Basement
    • Added a clutter hiding spot in the Living Room
  • Willow Street House
    • Added a clutter hiding spot to the Living Room
    • Added a clutter hiding spot to the Blue Bedroom
    • The armchair in the Master Bedroom will now move depending on if that spot is blocked or not
    • The washer/dryer hiding spot has been removed to help better spread out rooms with free spots
  • Bleasdale Farmhouse
    • Added a clutter hiding spot in the ground floor Office
    • Added a clutter hiding spot in the Foyer (behind the grandfather clock)
      Moved the fuse box spawn to accommodate
    • Moved the washer and dryer in the Utility Room (and added a blocker)
    • Moved the room divider in the Master Bedroom
    • Moved the room divider in the Attic
    • Moved a cupboard in the Attic
  • Grafton Farmhouse
    • Adjusted layout of the ground floor Utility Room
    • Added a clutter hiding spot in the Utility Room
    • Added a cupboard hiding spot in the Foyer
  • Prison
    • Added a locker to the Entrance Room
    • Added a locker to the Infirmary
    • Added a bin hiding spot in the Cafeteria
    • Added a bin hiding spot upstairs in the Cafeteria

New:

  • You can now adjust the forward/backward position of your VR Belt in the settings
  • You can now change where your Journal and Walkie-Talkie are located in the VR settings:
    • Belt
    • Shoulder

Changes:

  • Adjusted the intensity and range of some lights in Edgefield
  • All scrollbars in VR have been replaced by up and down buttons
  • Moved the Tanglewood Utility door from the kitchen to the hallway
  • Adjusted some materials in Tanglewood
  • Adjusted the position of the VR journal grab point
  • The grip force required to grab objects in VR with an Index controller has been reduced
  • Held items in VR will no longer be dropped if your hand moves too far away
  • Updated the main journal font to work with more languages instead of using a fallback font

Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where the reflections in some areas would be the skybox colour
  • Fixed a bug where you couldn’t take photos of fingerprints on the patio doors
  • Fixed a bug where keyboard fingerprints used the wrong texture and were clipping
  • Fixed a bug where the Obake unique light-switch fingerprint wasn’t obvious enough
  • Fixed a bug where the fingerprints were in the wrong location on the dirty light switches
  • Fixed an issue where the Truck monitor font was only set up for English localization
  • Fixed a bug where you couldn’t navigate the main menu UI using a gamepad/ controller
  • Fixed a bug where ghost events and interactions wouldn’t work with the Willow Garage door
  • Fixed a bug where you could use equipment with right-click when using the journal
  • Fixed a bug where you couldn’t place the equipment on the Tanglewood basement rug
  • Fixed several safe spots
  • VR only:
    • Fixed a bug where DOTS and Motion Sensor were still in the wrong orientation when grabbed
    • Fixed a bug where you could sometimes hear VR Footstep sounds when you weren’t moving
    • Fixed a bug where some pianos couldn’t be played
    • Fixed a bug where you couldn’t grab doors in Asylum and School
    • Fixed a bug where you could see VR players’ belts when they were dead
    • Fixed a bug where you couldn’t grab objects when you were dead including the Journal
    • Fixed a bug where you didn’t drop their held items where they died
    • Fixed a bug where you couldn’t see the full death hand animation
    • Fixed a bug where the VR Journal sounds could be heard from far away
    • Fixed a bug where you couldn’t change players volume slider in the menu in VR
    • Potential fix for oculus rift S touch controllers not being able to crouch
    • Fixed a bug where some VR player character models had black eyes

Source

