Phasmophobia Update v0.6.1.0 Goes Live Today

As part of the wider VR overhaul of Phasmophobia, Kinetic Games has added a new update today in order to address some bug fixes. It was recently announced that the popular paranormal VR game would be getting a complete overhaul, which the developers have admitted “will take some time to get right”, so today’s additional patch shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise.
Improvements have been made to a range of game features, including hiding spots and a range of other VR-specific bugs. You can check out the full update notes from today’s patch below.
Hiding Spots:
- Ghosts will now always check behind doors during hunts, use at your own risk!
- Several doors and light switch positions have been reverted to their pre-VR overhaul position/rotation to help with navigation through rooms
- Tanglewood Street House
- Added a clutter hiding spot in the Nursery
- Added a plywood hiding spot in the basement
- Added cooler boxes in the basement that the ghost can leave fingerprints on
- Edgefield Street House
- Added a locker to the garage
- Rotated a closet to stop a safe spot
- Ridgeview Road House
- The ground floor room layout has been changed
- Added an additional locker in the Garage
- Added a clutter hiding spot in the ground floor walk-in closet
- Added a clutter hiding spot in the Basement
- Added a clutter hiding spot in the Living Room
- Willow Street House
- Added a clutter hiding spot to the Living Room
- Added a clutter hiding spot to the Blue Bedroom
- The armchair in the Master Bedroom will now move depending on if that spot is blocked or not
- The washer/dryer hiding spot has been removed to help better spread out rooms with free spots
- Bleasdale Farmhouse
- Added a clutter hiding spot in the ground floor Office
- Added a clutter hiding spot in the Foyer (behind the grandfather clock)
Moved the fuse box spawn to accommodate
- Moved the washer and dryer in the Utility Room (and added a blocker)
- Moved the room divider in the Master Bedroom
- Moved the room divider in the Attic
- Moved a cupboard in the Attic
- Grafton Farmhouse
- Adjusted layout of the ground floor Utility Room
- Added a clutter hiding spot in the Utility Room
- Added a cupboard hiding spot in the Foyer
- Prison
- Added a locker to the Entrance Room
- Added a locker to the Infirmary
- Added a bin hiding spot in the Cafeteria
- Added a bin hiding spot upstairs in the Cafeteria
New:
- You can now adjust the forward/backward position of your VR Belt in the settings
- You can now change where your Journal and Walkie-Talkie are located in the VR settings:
- Belt
- Shoulder
Changes:
- Adjusted the intensity and range of some lights in Edgefield
- All scrollbars in VR have been replaced by up and down buttons
- Moved the Tanglewood Utility door from the kitchen to the hallway
- Adjusted some materials in Tanglewood
- Adjusted the position of the VR journal grab point
- The grip force required to grab objects in VR with an Index controller has been reduced
- Held items in VR will no longer be dropped if your hand moves too far away
- Updated the main journal font to work with more languages instead of using a fallback font
Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where the reflections in some areas would be the skybox colour
- Fixed a bug where you couldn’t take photos of fingerprints on the patio doors
- Fixed a bug where keyboard fingerprints used the wrong texture and were clipping
- Fixed a bug where the Obake unique light-switch fingerprint wasn’t obvious enough
- Fixed a bug where the fingerprints were in the wrong location on the dirty light switches
- Fixed an issue where the Truck monitor font was only set up for English localization
- Fixed a bug where you couldn’t navigate the main menu UI using a gamepad/ controller
- Fixed a bug where ghost events and interactions wouldn’t work with the Willow Garage door
- Fixed a bug where you could use equipment with right-click when using the journal
- Fixed a bug where you couldn’t place the equipment on the Tanglewood basement rug
- Fixed several safe spots
- VR only:
- Fixed a bug where DOTS and Motion Sensor were still in the wrong orientation when grabbed
- Fixed a bug where you could sometimes hear VR Footstep sounds when you weren’t moving
- Fixed a bug where some pianos couldn’t be played
- Fixed a bug where you couldn’t grab doors in Asylum and School
- Fixed a bug where you could see VR players’ belts when they were dead
- Fixed a bug where you couldn’t grab objects when you were dead including the Journal
- Fixed a bug where you didn’t drop their held items where they died
- Fixed a bug where you couldn’t see the full death hand animation
- Fixed a bug where the VR Journal sounds could be heard from far away
- Fixed a bug where you couldn’t change players volume slider in the menu in VR
- Potential fix for oculus rift S touch controllers not being able to crouch
- Fixed a bug where some VR player character models had black eyes