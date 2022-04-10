It Appears A New Subnautica Game Is In The Works

Subnautica has been a well received game with players and streamers alike with its unique, but harsh, survival mechanics and an intriguing story. Now it appears that developer of the series, Unknown Worlds, is recruiting staff for its next instalment in the franchise.

A recent job listing on Unknown Worlds’ website has revealed that the developer is currently looking for a Senior Narrative Designer to ”join the team working on the next game in the Subnautica universe.” Although a new Subnautica game hasn’t yet been announced, this seems to confirm one is already in development. Not only that, but the job listing gives us some clues as to what the game will entail.

“This person will collaborate closely with the team to tell compelling, dramatic stories in the context of the game experience”“While also defining the history and lore of a new science fiction world and its alien inhabitants.”

This implies that the new game will have more of a narrative focus and will take place in a completely new setting to the previous games, but will keep the same alien lifeforms we have all become accustomed to.

The post also mentions that the new hire will help to create ”lore, history, characters and storylines.” and will also ”write dialogue and backstory text.” This only amplifies the idea of Subnautica’s new game will have a more involved story.

The post details that the game is still very early in its development, meaning we probably won’t be seeing anything of it for a good while. But, it’s still nice to know that it exists.

We're seeking a Senior Narrative Designer to work with us to help shape the next game in the Subnautica universe! 🖊️🌌



Come and join our fully remote studio and let's make great games together. Check out the full job description here 🔽 https://t.co/SfOKSmKpkT — Unknown Worlds (@UnknownWorlds) April 7, 2022

As it’s still very early in the Development, we don’t yet know what consoles the latest game will be coming to, but both Subnautica and Subnautica Below Zero are available on Xbox Games Pass, meaning it’s highly likely the latest game will be too.

