Epic Games Teams Up With Lego For Immersive New Project

Epic Games and Lego have announced a long-term alliance, the two companies will be teaming up to help “shape the future of the metaverse” but more specifically, to make it safe and fun for children to enjoy. So, expect a child and family-friendly experience that will focus on teaching kids about creativity, in a fun and engaging way. Such a Lego thing to do.

Now, not much else is known about this partnership, but Epic Games and Lego have said they will be working together to build an “immersive digital experience” that is both creatively inspiring and digitally engaging for kids of all ages to be able to enjoy. It definitely has the hallmarks to be a project of grand proportion, that’s for sure. Epic Games made the announcement today, and with it, a description of the project, “This family-friendly digital experience will give kids access to tools that will empower them to become confident creators and deliver amazing play opportunities in a safe and positive space”.

Epic Games were the masterminds behind Fortnite, a game that took the world by storm and was enjoyed by kids and adolescents everywhere. But if you are thinking this will just be another project like Fortnite, then you would be dead wrong, because the game wasn’t even mentioned in the press release.

CEO of Epic Games, Tim Sweeney, had this to say, “The Lego Group has captivated the imagination of children and adults through creative play for nearly a century, and we are excited to come together and build a space in the metaverse that’s fun, entertaining, and is made for kids and families”.

Epic Games has already made waves in trying to build a metaverse for quite some time, after previously partnering with the developers behind Fall Guys. And Epic has reiterated that it and Lego will work together to make sure the next generation of the internet will be designed with the kids’ best interest at heart. We’ll report more on this project as it develops.

Source