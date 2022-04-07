Star Wars Ashoka Gets Plot Synopsis Leaked

When it comes to adding characters to a franchise that has been around for quite some time, you have to do it…properly. Else, the fanbase is going to hate you and the character. When The Clone Wars cartoon movie came to theaters, it rocked the Star Wars fanbase by introducing a new character in the form of Ashoka Tano. At first, that wasn’t so bad an idea as she was a new Jedi Padawan, hardly the first. But, she was assigned by the Jedi Council to be the padawan to Anakin Skywalker, and that “broke the lore” in many ways.

The movie did her no favors, and thus, at first, she was hated. But, through the Clone Wars cartoon series, she was not only able to grow into a very strong character, but she soon became one of the most beloved Star Wars characters out there. So much so they brought her back for Star Wars Rebels, and then, via actress Rosario Dawson, she became the live-action version of Ashoka Tano via The Mandalorian and then The Book of Boba Fett.

Now, she’s set to get her own series, and a leak from a production company seems to indicate the production date is coming soon. In fact, it may start next month, which means we could finally get the series (introduced years ago) next year.

As for the synopsis, the production notes reaffirmed that the series will focus on Tano going after Grand Admiral Thrawn in order to find Ezra Bridger (the main character of Rebels).

This plot was hinted at in The Mandalorian Season 2 when Ashoka made her debut, and it’s good to know we might finally get answers on it, and get a few live-action debuts from Rebels as a result of it.

Here’s hoping we get more information on its soon.

Source: ComicBook.com