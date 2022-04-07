Upcoming survival MMORPG The Day Before is coming to consoles and PC this summer. Developed by Russian studio FNTASTIC and published by MYTONA, this incredibly realistic-looking, dystopian open-world adventure is set to release in June this year.

This game looks to be an exciting take on many survival shooters, as it incorporates an open-world environment that means players can explore the vast post-pandemic dangers of the landscape that they’ll find themselves thrust into. As an MMORPG, there’ll clearly be plenty of emphasis on multiplayer gameplay in The Day Before. However, will the game be viable (and enjoyable) as a single-player experience too?

Can You Play The Day Before Solo?

FNTASTIC has explained that The Day Before can be played in single-player mode. This means that offline gameplay will be a feature of this multiplayer survival experience. In addition, those who wish to take on the dangers of post-apocalyptic, infected America all by themselves will be able to bank XP by completing quests and taking on the infected masses that have now become the dominant force on Earth.

While this title is definitely being positioned as an online game that may be best enjoyed with friends, there’s no reason why the solo mode of this dystopian MMO won’t be just as exciting.

In terms of world exploration, players will find themselves having to navigate a range of cityscapes and rural wildlands. As such, players can make use of vehicles as well as carry out their explorations on foot. This means that exploration in single-player will be much easier, but it’ll be interesting to see how the combat side of things works in a game that’s clearly designed to be a multiplayer experience. That said, this looks like a game with great potential for those who love a survival adventure.

The Day Before is set to release on June 21st on PC via Steam, with the console version for PS5 and Xbox Series X expected to launch sometime later.