Two Max Payne Games Are Getting A Remake

Remedy Entertainment teams up with Rockstar Games to remake the first two games of the Max Payne series. The remakes of Max Payne and Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne will come out on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. These remakes will be in a single game instead of two separate titles.

“We were thrilled when our long-time friends at Remedy approached us about remaking the original Max Payne games,” said Rockstar Games founder Sam Houser in a press release. “We are massive fans of the work the Remedy team has created over the years, and we can’t wait to play these new versions.”

While Remedy handles the development of the Max Payne remakes, Rockstar finances this project. The budget allocated to the remake of Max Payne 1 and 2 “will be in line with a typical Remedy AAA-game production.”

The original games came out on PC, PlayStation 2, and Xbox. Twenty years after their original release, they will now be available on the latest generation of these consoles. Remedy CEO, Tero Virtala, says that the company wants “to bring the story, action, and atmosphere of the original Max Payne games back to players in new ways.”

The announcement of this remake comes one year after Alan Wake Remastered, the latest project from Remedy. The company is also developing Alan Wake II, which should release in 2023.

The remake of Max Payne is currently in “the concept development stage.” We will have to wait a little longer for additional information about this project.

