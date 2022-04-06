Steam Deck Client Update Makes Offline Mode More Accessible

Valve has released a new update for the newest handheld console, the Steam Deck. The update brings several fixes and improvements to the device such as making Offline Mode quicker when entering and exiting, adding support to show button equivalents to various controllers, and a whole lot more. The Client Update also brings fixes to the portable PC’s on-screen keyboard and trackpad.

The Steam Deck was released at the end of February and was followed by glowing reviews from both gamers and critics. Although, many fans are still waiting for their orders to come in after supply shortages have caused long delays on the console. It looks like anyone currently hoping to order the highly-coveted gaming machine will have to wait until at least 2023 to get their hands on one. Nevertheless, if reviews are anything to go by, it will certainly be worth it. Check out the patch notes below for the new update!

Steam Deck Client Update for April 6

General

Updated Offline Mode so that entering and exiting this mode no longer requires restarting Steam

Added support for showing the Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch controller equivalents of the Steam button in the footer

Added a new section to App Properties where users can provide Steam Deck Compatibility feedback or change their previous feedback

Added callout when a title has developer comments about Steam Deck compatibility to the Store on Steam Deck and on the desktop client

Added Steam Input API logo for layouts using the feature in the controller layout browser

Fixed collection detail view in the Library so that pressing B will now go back to the All Collections view

Fixed Store and Community views sometimes ignoring first button press

Fixed a bug in the Library preventing navigation from going back to all collections

Installing Chrome now installs the version from the flatpak stable repository

Keyboard

Updated bounds for dual trackpad typing so that users can reach the extents of the keyboard more easily

Added dual trackpad typing support for Steam Items, Emoji keyboard, tintable emoji popup, and extended character row popup

Increased strength of haptics when moving trackpad pointer over a new key

Fixed a bug where a long press on tintable emojis didn’t show the popup to select the actual tint colors

Fixed a bug where the extended character popup was cut off if the long press was on a key in the top row

Fixed a focus bug after making a selection in the extended character row popup

Fixed a bug where the Big Picture keyboard and Steam Deck keyboard could both be visible in desktop mode

