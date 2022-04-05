Total War: Warhammer III Update Brings Back 2 Domination Battlefields

Check out the trailer for update 1.1 below.

SEGA has released a trailer and patch notes for update 1.1 coming to Total War: Warhammer III today, April 5. It is a hefty update filled with numerous crash fixes, performance optimizations, a major overhaul of the Realm of Chaos mechanics, issues with the Prologue, adjustments to the Daemons of Chaos Gifts, and a whole lot more. The update excitingly is bringing back two Dominion battlefields as well: Arnheim and Battle of Itza. Check out the new trailer below.

Total War: Warhammer III Update 1.1.0 for April 5

STABILITY & PERFORMANCE

Fixed a crash when the game window lost focus, such as when ALT+Tabbing to another window.

Fixed a crash triggered after losing a Caravan, saving the next turn, and then re-loading the file.

Fixed a crash triggered when selecting a Hero within an Army while moving that Army to merge with another.

Fixed a crash that could occur when, in a multiplayer campaign set to allow simultaneous turns, a player exited the match during another team’s turn.

Fixed a crash triggered when a player-queued movement command initiated a siege battle after ending the turn.

Fixed a crash when attacking a sieging army.

Fixed a severe performance hit when viewing steam visual effects during a custom battle.

Fixed visual stuttering when vassalizing the Legion of Chaos as Slaanesh.

Implemented several optimizations to distance and overdraw in the game.

GRAPHICS

Fixed an issue where vegetation would appear dark when adjusting the game’s graphics settings.

Fixed an issue which would result in white flickering lines appearing around mountain models on the campaign map.

Fixed a visual issue when selecting Kislev War Sleds .

. Tzeentch Realm: Fixed a stretched texture that appears on the background geometry during the ambush battle.

Fixed a stretched texture that appears on the background geometry during the ambush battle. Tzeentch Realm: Added a missing skybox to the pre-battle loading screen.

AUDIO

Updated the unit audio of Leadbelchers and Ironblasters for a bigger PUNCH!

UI

Fixed an issue which prevented accents from displaying properly in the lobby news feed.

Added a missing icon for an effect in the Wood Elf building tree.

building tree. Added the correct category icon for the Herald of Slaanesh (Shadow)

GAMEPLAY MECHANICS

We’ve changed how “Corrupted” traits are removed in Total War: WARHAMMER III:

Corrupted traits are now removed as the corrupted character spends time in a province with lower levels of that particular type of corruption. (This is indifferent to any other types of corruption in that province.)

Other changes to the gameplay mechanics:

Fixed a issue where the Everlasting Gift [technology] would remove some of the effects of the Gift of Slaanesh [upgrade] rather than applying the correct bonuses.

[technology] would remove some of the effects of the [upgrade] rather than applying the correct bonuses. The Supply Lines values will now update properly when disbanding Lords.

values will now update properly when disbanding Lords. Fixed an issue where units docked in dockable areas would not adjust their firing arc so they could continue firing at enemy units.

Fixed an issue where handing off control of a second Army joining a battle to the AI would prevent them from joining and prevent the battle from concluding.

Fixed an issue where Heroes would no longer gain skill points after progressing past Rank 40.

Fixed an issue where the Fire Mouth settlement would provide the option to construct major settlement buildings rather than minor settlement buildings.

settlement would provide the option to construct major settlement buildings rather than minor settlement buildings. Fixed a bug where units stationed at an Ogre Camp located in hostile territory could not replenish their Army.

located in hostile territory could not replenish their Army. Removed several obstructions to the line-of-sight around tower construction points on the Grissenwald Empire

Implemented fixes for several deployment and vanguard deployment zones in several maps.

Fixed an issue where losing a Caravan would result in an inactive “Recruit Caravan” button for the following turn.

would result in an inactive “Recruit Caravan” button for the following turn. Fixed an issue with Auto Resolve where attacking an enemy Army in a settlement resulted in better outcomes than when an enemy Army attacked the player.

where attacking an enemy Army in a settlement resulted in better outcomes than when an enemy Army attacked the player. Fixed issues in which Hero buffs and recruitment rank buildings would fail to properly apply their bonuses.

Fixed an issues where infinite Winds of Magic could be generated due to a rounding error with reserves and recharge rates.

could be generated due to a rounding error with reserves and recharge rates. Fixed issues with Be’lakor’s skill tree which resulted in certain skills unlocking the incorrect abilities.

Fixed an issue where the Battle Speed would switch to “Slow Motion” without any input during replays.

CAMPAIGN

PROLOGUE

We’ve implemented numerous fixes to issues encountered in the game’s Prologue.

Fixed an issue where the Prologue could get stuck after the Battle for Fort Devingard .

. Players should no longer be unable to progress when ending a turn immediately after losing Yuri.

Yuri will no longer hop in place following the scream chasm trigger.

Players should no longer have their progression blocked by accidentally deselecting the settlement before completing the Lord recruitment guide.

Players should no longer have their progression blocked by selecting a settlement during the Daemon Encounter guide.

Fixed an issue which would prevent the player from progressing after capturing the Claw Reach .

. Fixed an issue which would prevent the player from progressing upon completing their battle with The Wolf .

. Fixed a crash when trying to skip the camera flythrough at the start of the campaign.

Added a link to the “Shields” tooltip that appears during the first battle with Tzeentch.

THE REALM OF CHAOS

Reduced the effect of negative traits inflicted upon entering the Realms of Chaos by ~50% .

inflicted upon entering the Realms of Chaos by . Daemon Legendary Lords will no longer be afflicted by the negative traits within the realm of their respective Chaos God.

Negative traits inflicted by the Realm of Chaos will now be removed when a Legendary Lord completes the survival battle within that realm.

inflicted by the Realm of Chaos will now be removed when a Legendary Lord completes the survival battle within that realm. Upon intercepting an AI faction at the Forge of Souls, the Legendary Lord will now lose all of their souls rather than being wounded for 15 turns. This will force them to collect the souls over again.

The “Protection” chain of buildings can now be constructed to prevent rifts from spawning in the province in which they’re built.

Completing a survival battle will now also provide the winning faction with the following benefits for 10 turns:

(+ or -) 5 of the winning faction’s corruption across all provinces

of the winning faction’s across all provinces +8 control across all provinces

across all provinces +15 growth across all provinces

across all provinces +10% income across all provinces

Additional adjustments made to the following realms:

Tzeentch Realm: Options offered during dilemmas triggered at “points of interest” will now provide replenishment

Options offered during dilemmas triggered at “points of interest” will now provide replenishment Tzeentch Realm: Boon from Tzeentch: This option offered by the dilemma now properly displays its rewards when it appears.

This option offered by the dilemma now properly displays its rewards when it appears. Nurgle Realm: The attrition resistance effects granted by “points of interest” now last 20 turns instead of for the duration spent in the realm. This means that the boon can now also be carried back to the mortal world.

The attrition resistance effects granted by “points of interest” now last instead of for the duration spent in the realm. This means that the boon can now also be carried back to the mortal world. Nurgle Realm: Flying units can no longer be deployed atop of the Nurgle island environment prop.

Flying units can no longer be deployed atop of the Nurgle island environment prop. Players can no longer replace the Legendary Lord of an army with a regular Lord when at the Forge of Souls.

Fixed a rare issue which would result in the Forge of Souls rift being closed despite having access to the final battle.

Total War: Warhammer III is available on PC via Steam. Check out the source below for the full patch notes on update 1.1.

