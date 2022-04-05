Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 Gets New Info!

Over the weekend, Attack on Titan fans were in a state of uncertainty, as the “final episode” of the series was to arrive on Saturday, April 2nd and seemed to be the true ending to the series…even though some red flags were being thrown up about whether that was the case. Sure enough, the episode didn’t resolve everything, and a teaser came out that revealed that Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 would be coming out in early 2023. That was a relief to fans as they need there was more stories to tell…and they wanted them told.

But the question now becomes…what will these episodes be? And how many of them will there be? Well, somewhat strangely, an insider dropped details BEFORE the official announcement of Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3, and the details they dropped were curious to say the least.

The answer to the question of Part 3 content will be that there will be just 4 episodes that arrive tentatively in April 0f 2023. So basically a year from now. The catch is that each of these episodes will be 1 hour long. No doubt to save time in terms of structure and to focus on what needs to be done. And here are the rumored titles for those four episodes and the manga chapters they cover:

• Episode 88: “The Rumbling” (manga 131 – 134)

• Episode 89: “Battle of Heaven and Earth” (manga 135-137)

• Episode 90: “A Long Dream” (manga 138)

• Episode 91: “Towards the Tree on That Hill” (manga 139)

Those who know the manga and how it ended (no spoilers here!) know that at the very least, that last chapter title holds meaning if it’s true and would indeed signal the end.

BUT, these are but rumors, so don’t believe them until official confirmation comes.

Source: Twitter