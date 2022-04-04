Halo Series Was The Second Most Streamed Entertainment Last Week

Paramount Plus’ new Halo series was the second most-streamed piece of entertainment in the US last week. That’s according to Master Chief actor Pablo Schreiber. The series was only beaten out by Apple TV+’s Coda which just won Best Picture at the Oscars. The first streaming movie to win the biggest prize in Hollywood. Despite reservations from some fans of the games, the Halo series appears to be off to a huge start.

Huge thanks to everyone who has supported our show! We were the second most streamed piece of entertainment in the US last week behind Oscar’s Best Picture winner @codamovie and the most streamed in Canada! With many more territories coming to @paramountplus soon, @halotheseries is now officially a huge hit, and soon to be a worldwide phenomenon! Pablo Schrieber

Schreiber thanked fans of the show for their support in making it a success. However, he also took aim at those who he suggested aren’t real fans for “rooting against the home team.” There has been a loud number of Halo fans who have been intensely critical of the show. The main concerns have been that Master Chief spends too much time without his helmet on and major story/character changes from the games to the show. There was also ridicule when Halo’s showrunner revealed that the creative team never looked at the games for inspiration. Schreiber did say that he would continue to work hard to make Halo the best show that it can be.

For all the “fans” rooting against the home team, who hated the show before they saw it and disagree with what we are doing, I respect your opinion and I love you too. Because the truth is, we love the same thing. And I will keep working my ass off each and every day to make this show the best version of itself, to bring attention and respect to this @halo universe we love. For all of us… Pablo Schreiber

