Forspoken PS5 Devs Taking Fan Feedback On Board Following Its Delay

Luminous Productions, the developers behind the PS5 console exclusive Forspoken, have spoken out about how they are taking fan feedback on board following the game’s delay last month.

The game was due to launch on May 24th, but due to them wanting to polish the game further and make sure it is right, it will now be releasing on October 11th.

Raio Mitsuno, the game’s creative producer, had spoken with Game Informer about Forsaken stating that the developers are looking into ”a lot of feedback” and plan to make adjustments so that ”it’s kind of the optimal experience.”

“There’s been some commentary about the frequency of banter between Frey and Cuff when you’re out in the world,” “Those kinds of things we’re looking at in terms of fine-tuning the frequency, making sure that it’s not to the point where it feels overwhelming, but we want to make sure it’s timed nicely – where it doesn’t feel like there’s too much silence when you’re playing out in the vast world.”

Mitsuno has also stated that the Luminous Productions team is addressing the frequency of of conversation between the game’s protagonist Frey and her Companion Cuff. Some fans felt it was a little overwhelming based on what has been shown so far and so they want to get this right.

The latest trailer shown for Forspoken showed off a deeper look into the games gameplay, and allowing a first look into the combat, looking exclusively at some of the enemies players will encounter.

The video itself provides over 6 minutes of gameplay for fans indulge in and is PlayStation 5 development footage and is all in 4K, so it looks phenomenal.

The video does a great job of demonstrating the huge range of motion available to the player as Frey, and gives fans another insider glimpse at the stunning visuals Forspoken looks set to bring to the PlayStation 5 and PC when it launches in October.

