Call of Duty: Vanguard has received its latest update with a bunch of changes and improvements to multiplayer. The update comes a day after Vanguard went free-to-play for the next two weeks. The unprecedented move is the longest free-to-play event in Call of Duty history. The latest improvements to multiplayer will be welcomed by both old and new fans alike. Check out the full Call of Duty: Vanguard patch notes below.

Call of Duty: Vanguard March 31 Patch Notes

MULTIPLAYER

Modes

Arms Race The “Escort” and “Eliminate” UI elements will now properly update during the sudden death phase of a match. Addressed an exploit that allowed players to become invulnerable after dying to fall damage. Addressed an issue that caused Buy Station purchases to not subtract from the player’s cash balance. Players will no longer have an invisible weapon when the “Bioluminescence” or “Steamer” Blueprints are equipped.

Ranked Play Updated Restrictions The Skal Crusher has been restricted in Ranked Play and can no longer be equipped to loadouts.



Weapons

Cooper Carbine (Assault Rifle) 22” Cooper Custom (Barrel) Increased ADS time. 8” Ragdoll Short (Barrel) Decreased recoil while firing. 18” Ragdoll G45 (Barrel) Decreased recoil while firing. Cooper 45rs (Stock) Increased initial recoil while firing.

Armaguerra 43 (Submachine Gun) Addressed an issue that prevented progression of challenges in the Mindgames camo category.

Type 11 (Light Machine Gun) Decreased recoil while firing.

Bren (Light Machine Gun) Increased sprintout time. Increased hip-fire spread. Oak & Shield 590mm Model 2B (Barrel) Decreased ADS time (-8%). .50 BMG 50 Round Mags (Magazine) Increased ADS time. Increased hip-fire spread.

Whitley (Light Machine Gun) .50 BMG 150 Round Boxes (Magazine) Decreased damage bonus (-32%).

M1 Garand (Marksman Rifle) Decreased ADS time. .30-06 and 6.5 Sakura Drums (Magazine) Increased ammo capacity from 16 to 20 (+25%).

SVT-40 (Marksman Rifle) Increased ADS time.

G-43 (Marksman Rifle) Decreased ADS time. Decreased hip-fire spread.

Kar98K (Sniper Rifle) Addressed an issue that caused slower than intended ADS time when an Optic Attachment was not equipped.

Combat Shield (Melee) Addressed an issue that allowed enemy Attack Dogs to deal damage through the Combat Shield.

Machine Pistol (Handgun) Decreased recoil while firing. Decreased hip-fire spread.



Perks

Engineer (Intel) Increased the visibility of highlighted enemy Equipment and Killstreaks.



User Interface & Experience

Bug Fixes Operators will now properly walk in the lobby while a Combat Shield and Pistol are equipped in the favorite loadout. Combat Pacing and Quick Play Filter selections will no longer be reset after returning to the Main Menu.



Call of Duty: Vanguard is available on PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. It is free-to-play on all platforms until April 13th.

