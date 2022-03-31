Gameranx

Call of Duty: Vanguard March 31 Patch Notes

Big changes for Vanguard fans.

call of duty: vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard has received its latest update with a bunch of changes and improvements to multiplayer. The update comes a day after Vanguard went free-to-play for the next two weeks. The unprecedented move is the longest free-to-play event in Call of Duty history. The latest improvements to multiplayer will be welcomed by both old and new fans alike. Check out the full Call of Duty: Vanguard patch notes below.

MULTIPLAYER

Modes

  • Arms Race
    • The “Escort” and “Eliminate” UI elements will now properly update during the sudden death phase of a match.
    • Addressed an exploit that allowed players to become invulnerable after dying to fall damage.
    • Addressed an issue that caused Buy Station purchases to not subtract from the player’s cash balance.
    • Players will no longer have an invisible weapon when the “Bioluminescence” or “Steamer” Blueprints are equipped.
  • Ranked Play
    • Updated Restrictions
      • The Skal Crusher has been restricted in Ranked Play and can no longer be equipped to loadouts.

Weapons

  • Cooper Carbine (Assault Rifle)
    • 22” Cooper Custom (Barrel)
      • Increased ADS time.
    • 8” Ragdoll Short (Barrel)
      • Decreased recoil while firing.
    • 18” Ragdoll G45 (Barrel)
      • Decreased recoil while firing.
    • Cooper 45rs (Stock)
      • Increased initial recoil while firing.
  • Armaguerra 43 (Submachine Gun)
    • Addressed an issue that prevented progression of challenges in the Mindgames camo category.
  • Type 11 (Light Machine Gun)
    • Decreased recoil while firing.
  • Bren (Light Machine Gun)
    • Increased sprintout time.
    • Increased hip-fire spread.
    • Oak & Shield 590mm Model 2B (Barrel)
      • Decreased ADS time (-8%).
    • .50 BMG 50 Round Mags (Magazine)
      • Increased ADS time.
      • Increased hip-fire spread.
  • Whitley (Light Machine Gun)
    • .50 BMG 150 Round Boxes (Magazine)
      • Decreased damage bonus (-32%).
  • M1 Garand (Marksman Rifle)
    • Decreased ADS time.
    • .30-06 and 6.5 Sakura Drums (Magazine)
      • Increased ammo capacity from 16 to 20 (+25%).
  • SVT-40 (Marksman Rifle)
    • Increased ADS time.
  • G-43 (Marksman Rifle)
    • Decreased ADS time.
    • Decreased hip-fire spread.
  • Kar98K (Sniper Rifle)
    • Addressed an issue that caused slower than intended ADS time when an Optic Attachment was not equipped.
  • Combat Shield (Melee)
    • Addressed an issue that allowed enemy Attack Dogs to deal damage through the Combat Shield.
  • Machine Pistol (Handgun)
    • Decreased recoil while firing.
    • Decreased hip-fire spread.

Perks

  • Engineer (Intel)
    • Increased the visibility of highlighted enemy Equipment and Killstreaks.

User Interface & Experience

  • Bug Fixes
    • Operators will now properly walk in the lobby while a Combat Shield and Pistol are equipped in the favorite loadout.
    • Combat Pacing and Quick Play Filter selections will no longer be reset after returning to the Main Menu.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is available on PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. It is free-to-play on all platforms until April 13th.

