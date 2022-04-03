Will Sons of the Forest Release on Xbox and Game Pass?

Game developers Endnight Games recently announced Sons of the Forest is delayed until October 2022, five months after the original launch date. The survival horror game is a sequel to the indie hit, The Forest, and will feature building, survival, exploration, crafting, and defense. The most recent trailer was released in November 2021 and showed gameplay including starting a fire and building a shelter on a beach, with one gruesome scene showing a player spearing a sea turtle and eating it to survive. The sequel certainly seems like it will take everything fans loved about the first game and kick it up a notch.

As many gamers are anxiously anticipating Sons of the Forest, the question now is, on what gaming platform will it be available? Will it show up on Xbox consoles and Game Pass? Let’s find out!

Will Xbox users be able to play Sons of the Forest on their consoles and Game Pass?

Unfortunately, the odds are against Sons of the Forest ever appearing on Xbox consoles and Game Pass. Developers have said, for now, the game will only release on PC. There could be a console release in the future but based on the fact that the first game was only released on PlayStation 4 and PC, it is unlikely the game will ever go to Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S.

For those unfamiliar with the first game, The Forest takes place in a remote heavily forested peninsula. The protagonist, Eric Leblanc, must survive while fighting off cannibalistic monsters as he searches for his son after a devasting plane crash. The gameplay is nonlinear, set in an open world from a first-person perspective and players are free to make their own survival decisions that move the story forward.

From the info that has been revealed so far, the sequel looks like it will be similar to the first but with a new story and improved gameplay. Check out Sons of the Forest in October 2022 on PC.