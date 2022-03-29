Excitement is ramping up already for upcoming survival horror sequel Sons Of The Forest. The game, which is a direct sequel to the sleeper hit of 2018 The Forest, is due to launch this October. The original launch window of May 2022, has been recently discussed by the game’s developers. Endnight Games have admitted that their original plan to launch Sons Of The Forest this spring was “overly ambitious”. As such, the game’s release date has had to be pushed back a few months. However, this isn’t necessarily bad news, as fans seem happy to wait patiently for the much-anticipated sequel to be fully ready.

While we wait for a timely Halloween month launch though, many players may have some questions about the upcoming horror survival sim. One of these is whether or not the game can be played offline and whether or not it needs an online connection to run.

Can You Play Sons Of The Forest Offline?

Although exact details on the gameplay modes and storyline are being kept firmly under wraps, Sons Of The Forest fans will be keen to know if the game can be played in an offline single-player mode as well as online multiplayer, and whether the game actually needs an online connection to function. As far as we know, Sons Of The Forest will feature an online multiplayer component as it did in the original The Forest game.

It is not yet known whether or not the game will come to consoles, but the general consensus is that it will launch initially on PC and then potentially port to PlayStation later, although this is mainly speculation at this point.

It is expected that Sons Of The Forest will feature an offline single-player mode alongside its multiplayer game mode, as was the case with The Forest. In terms of multiplayer, the game will require an online connection, but if Sons Of The Forest follows the same format as its predecessor, it should be able to be played offline in single-player mode too.