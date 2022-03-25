The Sons Of The Forest Delayed To October 2022

Fans of open-world survival game The Forest have been looking forward to its sequel The Sons Of The Forest since it was announced at The Game Awards way back in December 2019. Endnight Games had previously given an expected launch date for the much-anticipated sequel of May 2022. However, it looks as if Forest fans will need to wait just a bit longer, as the developer has just given an update on the current state of The Sons Of The Forest.

In a tweet posted earlier today, the Endnight team have explained that the game probably won’t be quite ready for release when they thought it would. It will now be launching in October instead of May.

Hey Everyone,



Over these past few weeks, we have realized that our May 2022 release date for Sons Of The Forest was overly ambitious. To be able to deliver our vision of the next step in survival games, we’ve decided to move our release date to October 2022



The team at Endnight pic.twitter.com/R9xRCUbtIt — Endnight Games (@EndNightGame) March 25, 2022

The news has been met with support from The Forest’s community, many of whom seem to be happy to wait a bit longer to see the completed outcome of The Sons Of The Forest. There haven’t been too many updates on the state of the game over the past few years, other than a couple of trailers.

These do, however, give us a bit of an inside look at the dark and creepy world that players will have to survive in. The most recent trailer is from last December and showcases some pretty impressive visuals in terms of crafting, combat and incredibly spooky-looking exploration. Check it out below.

Although it appears that fans will have to wait a few months longer for the full game to be ready, it does look like it’ll be an exciting and somewhat terrifying adventure in survival gaming. It’s also been reported that The Sons Of The Forest will feature a multiplayer mode, meaning that you can group up with your friends to survive the island and craft resources and shelter.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for further updates but for now, it seems that players will need to hold off on meeting The Sons Of The Forest until October. Seems like it’ll be the perfect game for Halloween though.

