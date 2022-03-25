Call of Duty Remasters Coming, Insider Says

In February, it was reported that 2023 would be the year without a Call of Duty release, marking the first time in two decades without an annual mainline release. This announcement followed a lackluster response to Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone, leading many to believe that Activision has been releasing titles too rapidly. According to a reputable leaker, fans of the series might have something to look forward to in the meantime. After all, the classic games are where the magic remains.

A new Twitter post by RalphsValve claims that Activision is in talks to release remastered versions of Call of Duty titles for newer consoles to fill the empty space between mainline releases.

Activision are reportedly considering releasing Remastered Call of Duty titles repurposed for newer consoles to fill out the empty space between Premium Call of Duty titles pic.twitter.com/YcdySxFTci — Ralph (@RalphsValve) March 24, 2022

Continuing, Ralph says that World at War and Call of Duty 1 & 2 could be getting current-gen treatment, with backwards compatibility for Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Remastered also on the table. If you’ve forgotten, Modern Warfare Remastered is reportedly coming to the Nintendo Switch, which would make it the first game in the series to come to the popular console.

Activision issued a statement in February regarding the lack of a mainline title in 2023.

“We have an exciting slate of premium and free-to-play Call of Duty experiences for this year, next year and beyond,” it reads. “Reports of anything otherwise are incorrect. We look forward to sharing more details when the time is right.”

Recently, Activision released a statement claiming that rumors surrounding a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 remaster are false. Many fans of the series find this remark strange, as the first Modern Warfare has already been remastered and Modern Warfare 2 remastered is currently in development. While the third installment wasn’t as successful, bringing it to recent consoles may have a positive impact on player experience. If they could fix the title’s reputation, why wouldn’t they?

Only time will tell if older games in the franchise will be getting a glow-up, but it’s hard to believe that Activision wouldn’t want to milk them for all they’re worth.

