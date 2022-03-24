Encanto Director Posts Cryptic Tweet About Possible Sequel

You Disney fans might just be jumping around with joy after this because the Encanto co-director Jared Bush has posted a very secretive and cryptic tweet today, and the fingers are pointing at either a sequel to the acclaimed film or possibly a spin-off. Encanto is one of the biggest Disney hits in recent times, and the film is also waiting to see if it wins an award for Best Animated Feature in the upcoming Oscars.

Now, onto that tweet, Bush wrote “I’m asked a LOT if there will be more #Encanto – movies, TV, Theater, etc – I’ll say this, it was always our dream, but the real decisions are the fans who found themselves in this story, who saw their family in ours, who chose to spend time with the Madrigals… and want to again”. Not giving much away as you would expect, but the idea of creating more stories about the family that captured people’s hearts is definitely a strong one.

With the film consisting of so many characters, it would make sense for the Encanto team to keep the magic going, there was even a rallying call from Disney CEO Bob Chapek who has called the film “the launch of a new franchise” – he’s clearly very excited about the film and the future of the company.

Now, if you are one of those few people that hasn’t seen Encanto, firstly, where have you been? But secondly, you can go and watch it on Disney+ now, and it really is a treat for the whole family – you’ll be singing away to those songs in no time. All there is to do now is see if Encanto wins that treasured Oscar on the 27th of March, but it’s up against some stiff opposition in the shape of two more Disney films, Luca and Raya and the Last Dragon, the Netflix film The Mitchells vs. The Machines, and the incredible Danish animated documentary, Flee, so stay tuned to see who wins.

