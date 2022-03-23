Does Evil Dead: The Game Have A Story?

Evil Dead: The Game has been marketed as a horror title heavy in co-op and multiplayer. As described by developers Saber Interactive, “Step into the shoes of Ash Williams or his friends from the iconic Evil Dead franchise and work together in a game loaded with over-the-top co-op and PVP multiplayer action! Play as a team of four survivors, exploring, looting, managing your fear, and finding key items to seal the breach between worlds in a game inspired by all three original Evil Dead films as well as the STARZ original Ash vs Evil Dead television series.”

Considering the bulk of Evil Dead: The Game seems to be playing through a series of online multiplayer sessions where players are put up against various enemies, does that mean the game does not have a story? Certainly, horror fans would love the opportunity to experience what it feels like to control the characters in a horror film with the story and all. Let’s find out what gamers can expect when playing Evil Dead: The Game.

Does Evil Dead: The Game offer a story for fans to playthrough?

If players are hoping to have an in-depth story such as what’s on offer in titles like Horizon Forbidden West and Guardians of the Galaxy, complete with cut-scenes and emotionally charged moments, unfortunately, Evil Dead: The Game is not that kind of game. The upcoming horror survival game will focus on combat-based gameplay where players can either become one of a group of survivors or the baddie chasing them down. It will be a great game to dip in and out of, especially when playing online with friends.

Fans will be able to play Evil Dead: The Game on May 13, 2022, on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Epic Games.