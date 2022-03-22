Lost Judgement: Kaito Files “Go Stealth Mode” Trailer Released

The upcoming expansion, Lost Judgement: The Kaito Files received a new trailer today featuring “Go Stealth Mode.” The DLC follows a totally new protagonist, the brutal Kaito who was previously known as Detective Takayuki Yagami’s right-hand man. Kaito’s main attribute is his sheer strength which he utilizes in merciless ways. Check out the new trailer below and see Kaito stealthily knock some teeth out of some unsuspecting enemies.

According to SEGA, “Go stealth mode to take unsuspecting enemies down with Kaito’s own unique approach to going undercover. It’s not exactly how Yagami would do it but who are we to judge?” Considering Yagami generally fights with a bit more elegance, it’s safe to say Kaito is Hulk to Yagami’s Captain America. The gameplay in the new expansion should make for a very fun playthrough.

First announced earlier this month, Lost Judgement: The Kaito Files plans to unravel the past of Yagami’s right-hand man, Kaito. The star of this story expansion is seen “with new battle styles, characters, and investigation modes.” According to Sony, “Taking place after the events of Lost Judgment, this story expansion has Kaito facing a bitter past he thought he’d left behind years ago.”

The DLC has Yagami out of town with Kaito “left to take on the remaining work at the Yagami Detective Agency. ” Kaito is offered a new case with ” a lucrative reward: 20-million yen to find a CEO’s missing wife. ” In a surprise twist, the missing person ends up being someone very important from Kaito’s past. The upcoming DLC introduces new brutal fighting styles, as “Kaito is the king of unforgivingly brutal strength. ” Players will be able to “Choose between unstoppable offense and overpowering defense with Kaito’s two signature battle styles: bruiser and tank.”

Lost Judgement: The Kaito Files will officially launch in just a few days on March 28 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. This bloody expansion is sure to entertain Yakuza and Lost Judgement fans everywhere.

