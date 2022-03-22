Moon Knight Could Be Around For Next 10 Years?

Right now, the Disney+ series that are set to debut this year are aiming to bring in major new figures into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole. We recently saw a teaser trailer for Ms. Marvel (who is going to be in the next Captain Marvels movie) as well as various teases for She-Hulk. But in about one weeks time, it’ll be Moon Knight’s time to shine (in the moonlight, get it?).

Now, while early reactions are saying the series is something special, it’s going to be very interesting to see how the more casual fan reacts to the character. After all, Moon Knight is what you might call a “deep cut”. He’s been a part of Marvel Comics for a while, but that doesn’t mean he’s going to resonate with fans.

However, director Mohamed Diab seems to think that the character will be present in the MCU for some time to come, mainly because of how actor Oscar Isaac is playing him:

“I can tell you for a fact, I can see him in the next 10 years, not just the next film,” Diab said. “He’s a very interesting character. He’s probably the most interesting character for any actor to play. Oscar is doing a great job. People already like him even from the trailer. I think the show’s going to resonate with people, so I see him staying for a long time.”

We do know that Moon Knight is being set up to be “separate” from the MCU in that we’re apparently not to expect major cameos or storylines that tie into the larger MCU (like we saw with Loki, WandaVision, Hawkeye, etc.), but that doesn’t mean he’ll be separate forever.

As a result, fans should indeed expect to see this character for a while. Though how long…we can’t say.

Source: SFX Magazine