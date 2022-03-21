Batman: Arkham Knight Mod Swaps Moveset For Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight

There is never a shortage of fan-made mods delivered into the marketplace. Some developers even encourage players to create their own mods. This is done by providing the necessary tools to give the community the ability to create content for the game further. One new mod that has some fans playing Batman: Arkham Knight all over again is the introduction to Christopher Nolan’s Batman moves. If you’re a fan of the Christopher Nolan Batman movie trilogy, then this is a mod to jump on.

The mod itself is called the Dark Knight Trilogy Moveset. It’s noted that the purpose of this mod is to give players moves that are more reminiscent of the Christian Bale moveset from his time portraying the iconic Dark Knight. There is nothing here that will be over the top, but this is a fun little mod to give a try. You’ll, of course, want to ensure that you meet the necessary requirements to even run this mod.

You’ll need to ensure that you have the Red Hood DLC outside of owning the game. There are some Red Hood moves added into the mix, which may be the only caveat to make a note of. If that’s not a problem, then you’ll want to head to the official Nexus Mods page that hosts this mod to download and install it for your game.

You’ll also find that there are instructions on how to activate this mod. This requires the Console.txt and then activating the mod while playing the game. Again, it’s a rather small mod, but it’s hopefully one that will convince some players into experiencing this past game once again.

