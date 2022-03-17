Hideo Kojima’s New Project is Getting All Kinds of Love

Hideo Kojima’s new project is in the pipeline, and the whispers around the industry are that Sony love what they are hearing – they do have a fondness for Kojima’s games, don’t they. The legendary Japanese game designer has a collection of successful titles attached to his name as long as the eye can see, and for this new project, he has been handed a prototype of the Japanese developer’s giant teleconferencing technology MADO – as you do – which he is using to oversee motion capture sessions in The States. It helps to have friends in high places, and they don’t get much bigger than Sony giving him early access to their new toy.

These motion capture sessions are taking place in the Santa Monica studio that Sony owns, which is often rented out to third parties for their projects. But here’s the thing, Sony will always prioritize first-party projects at this location, which is why the rumors are now circling that Kojima has once again partnered with the tech giant for this new project, or maybe it’s wishful thinking from all those wide-eyed fans around the world.

The Kojima news doesn’t end there though because he has just won one of the most prestigious cultural awards for “outstanding achievements in various fields of the arts” which was given to him this week. And to add fuel to the fire, Sony was the first one to congratulate him by sending the man some flowers – this does seem to be a very personal and respectful relationship.

Hideo Kojima’s new project being supported by Sony could all be hearsay, fabricated because of this strong professional relationship they have. There are rumors circulating about the fact Kojima will be making a cloud-based game with Microsoft, which would certainly extinguish these Sony tales, but let’s see what happens as more is revealed about the project.

Source