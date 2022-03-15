Batgirl Version of Jim Gordon To Be “Completely Different”

There is a LOT going on right now with DC Comics, but one of the “sure things” that we know is coming is that of Batgirl on HBO Max. This original film for the service features Leslie Grace donning the Bat-symbol and is a part of the DCEU. Which we know because of J.K. Simmons being a part of the movie as Commissioner Jim Gordon.

In an interview, Simmons talked about his role in comic book movies and how things are going to be different for Jim Gordon this go around:

“Well, that was quite a surprise. And I’m still not sure I understand all the various multiverse aspects of, you know, DC or Marvel,” Simmons explained. “But yeah, I was completely surprised and very happy obviously. I had a lengthy phone call sort of having the story laid out for me before I even saw a script, and it was actually way back in the middle of the summer I think that they first came to me and approached me about doing it. I just finished my part, they have several more weeks of shooting to do.”

“It’s much more than I got to do in my brief stint as Commissioner Gordon in Zack Snyder’s film,” Simmons continued. “And really, it was fun because it was a completely different side of Commissioner Gordon. All that we saw in the little snippets of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, in either the original or in Zack’s brilliant, expanded cut, it was just Commissioner Gordon being business-like and needing Batman’s help. In this film, I think I’m allowed to say since it does center on Batgirl, we see much more of Commissioner Gordon at home.”

This is good because we’ve honestly never seen a live-action Jim Gordon be the “family man” outside of a few scenes in The Dark Knight. Hopefully him and Grace get many scenes together.

Source: Discussing Film