Load Times For GTA 5 Are Impressive On PS5 And Xbox Series X

The release date for the current-generation console version of GTA 5 is finally here. Grand Theft Auto 5 has launched today and so far, it seems to be going pretty smoothly. There’s been plenty of noise on social media about the new and improved version of everyone’s favourite carjacking crime caper. However, one thing that fans are bound to be impressed by are the load times for GTA 5 on both of the new generation consoles.

According to gameinformer, load times are over 150% faster on Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X. This is great news for players wanting to spend even more time exploring the graphically updated streets of Last Santos for the first time (again) on their new-generation console. IGN have also confirmed these stats, claiming that the game runs like ‘lightning’ in their PS5 and PS4 comparison tests. This is also reportedly the case when resuming the game from an autosave. Additionally, times are cut down massively on the PS5 when replaying missions, to about 5 seconds.

On Xbox Series X, Grand Theft Auto 5 now loads under a minute faster than on its last-generation counterpart, the Xbox One. YouTuber MrWilliamThor posted this comparison video for anyone curious about how the quickly game loads on the Series X compared to the Xbox One.

As reported earlier, the new version of GTA 5 won’t just have faster-loading speeds. Rockstar has promised a range of visual, technical and gameplay enhancements for the new-gen version of the game. These include three different graphics modes; Fidelity mode, Performance mode and the hybrid Performance RT mode. Dualsense haptics and other Adaptive Triggers feedback are also featured on the PS5 edition of the game. Other visual improvements should add to the feeling of a brand new exploration of Los Santos and may leave players falling in love all over again with GTA 5.

