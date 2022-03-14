Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Still Doing Reshoots?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the first film of the year for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And not unlike Spider-Man No Way Home before it (which in some ways was a “prequel” for what was to come), this film is meant to be a game-changer and paradigm shifter for the MCU as a whole. We say that because this film not only deals with the Multiverse, but is likely going to be having some huge ramifications on what the MCU is like after it (not unlike the DCEU’s fate after the events of The Flash, that is now coming out next year).

Fans are very much exciting for it, especially since it’s just two days away from release in theaters. There have already been two trailers for it and multiple posters teasing the madness that is to come. However, there are those who are worried about things. Because at the BAFTA red carpet, star Benedict Cumberbatch revealed something rather…interesting:

“I’m having a very nice time [in LA] doing reshoots for Doctor Strange.”

And to be clear, this JUST happened, so that means that Cumberbatch is doing reshoots right now for a movie that is less than two months away. Hmmm…

Check out the full clip below:

Benedict’s still filming reshoots for Doctor Strange? Oook. pic.twitter.com/1lBm8FyDw6 — thelostsmiles | Phil Burbank’s scarf (@SmilingBenedict) March 13, 2022

So, should fans panic? Not necessarily. Yes, the film has had a LOT of delays and reshoots, partly because of the pandemic that was still ravaging theaters but appears (for now) to be subsiding. But, we don’t know WHAT he is reshooting. Based on how light he sounded, it could be very basic scenes that he needs to reshoot, ones that don’t require a lot of SFX.

Some of the reshoots from before were noted to be additions and revisions so that the scale of the film could be grander. We’ll find out how grand when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives on May 6th.

Source: Twitter