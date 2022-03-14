GTA 6 Development Being Sped Up Rockstar Games, Leaker Claims

Expectation and speculation about the arrival of the next instalment of GTA are always rife in the Grand Theft Auto community. However, in new claims by prominent Grand Theft Auto series leaker Chris Klippel, GTA 6 probably isn’t going to be released much before the end of 2024. In his view, we may, however, hear some form of official update from Rockstar by the end of this year.

According to Klippel, the creator of Rockstar Mag and a well-known source of information on all things GTA-related, things are definitely speeding up behind the scenes on GTA 6’s development. He recently tweeted the following:

Une étape importante dans le développement de #GTA6 viendrait d’être atteinte. Les choses devraient s’accélérer (en interne chez Rockstar).

Je pense qu’une (vraie) annonce en fin d’année peut être envisageable. Dans tous les cas, je ne vois pas le jeu arriver avant fin 2024 ! 😊 pic.twitter.com/jDcrkxwjuo — Chris’ Klippel (@Chris_Klippel) March 11, 2022

Translated via Twitter, he states that “an important step in the development of #GTA6 has just been reached. Things should speed up (internally at Rockstar). I think that a (real) announcement at the end of the year may be possible. In any case, I don’t see the game arriving before the end of 2024!”

Of course, this can’t be taken as confirmation of any dates on the game’s release, as Klippel isn’t an official Rockstar representative. However, he has previously shared a variety of information about the status of GTA 6 and has been in the know about many of the other games in the GTA franchise.

Developers Rockstar have previously confirmed that GTA 6 is in active development and said development is ‘well underway’. However, since that community update was released back in February, there’s been no further information on the state of the game’s progress.

Although Klippel’s latest tweet provides an interesting insight into the potential goings-on at Rockstar, other commentators have claimed that the game could launch somewhat earlier, with some analysts giving a potential release date of 2023.

Until there’s the official word on a launch date for Grand Theft Auto 6 from Rockstar, either way, fans and players will simply have to wait and watch this space.