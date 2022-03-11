For Honor Is About To Get Crossplay!

It’s hard to believe, but For Honor came out over 5 years ago, and it’s still a game that is both relevant and highly-played to this day. The title from Ubisoft is simple in its concept, there are three factions of warriors from throughout history: Vikings, Samurai, and Knights, and you’ll get to pick one and go to war. Or at least, that’s how the game started, since 2017, Ubisoft has made a slew of updates to expand the gameplay, increase who you can play as, and more. But now, a long-desired feature is finally coming as a part of the Year 6 content.

Ubisoft revealed on Twitter and in an announcement that crossplay would indeed be coming to For Honor, and would highlight the start a “long-term vision” for what’s coming:

CROSSPLAY 👀 To see all the things coming in Y6, check out the full video:https://t.co/JFm2VGejFc — For Honor (@ForHonorGame) March 10, 2022

“Crossplay has been an ambition of our team for a very long time,” the announcement from the For Honor team said. “There have been many technical challenges to bring Crossplay to For Honor because the core technical game components were not originally designed to support it. Thanks to the hard work of the team, we are now proud to bring Crossplay to our Warriors. We believe Crossplay will benefit For Honor and its long-term vision.”

To be clear, when the crossplay arrives, it won’t arrive en masse. Rather, it’ll come out in two parts to help work things up to the level that it needs to be at. So you’ll want to pay attention in regards to what options you have when it first rolls out, and then when it rolls out next.

Furthermore, if you want to disable crossplay as a whole, you have that option.

Hopefully, this will allow players to enjoy the game even more, and maybe even bring some players back since they’ll now be able to play with friends across many systems.

