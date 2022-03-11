Build your dream machine in PC Building Simulator 2, coming in 2022

Have you ever looked at the rigs of other folks in various YouTube videos and Reddit posts and thought to yourself: “Man, I wish I could have that on my desk”? Well, PC Building Simulator is here once more to help you like out that dream (that your bank account confirms can only be a dream).

Somehow this absurd project became a very popular release a few years back, and now the devs at Spiral House are back at it again with a fully-fledged sequel.

PC Building Simulator 2 downloads more RAM to boost the gameplay experience by sporting a “vastly expanded & improved feature set” and actually incorporates “a challenging, in-depth, 30+ hour career mode”. There are hundreds of different PC parts, all of which have been accurately modeled to be as close to the real deal as possible.

In true PC building fashion, the graphics have also been improved; because how could this encompass the glory of PC gaming without trying to achieve the maximum level of visual fidelity? And not only that, but it also has “even greater hardware and software simulation” in order to “take the whole experience to the next level”. Indeed, Spiral House seems quite confident that PC Building Simulator 2 is gonna be good enough to really make you feel like the virtual rigs you’ll be building are actually right there in front of you.

Although the original title got its start as a Steam Early Access release, its sequel has made the exclusive jump over to the Epic Games Store where it will be launching. If you’re as loyal to Steam as some are loyal to the likes of Nvidia, Intel and AMD, then making the change might be difficult. Yet, it’ll be the only way to take your virtual PC building skills to the next dimension.

PC Building Simulator 2 will launch later on in 2022.