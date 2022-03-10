The date for the next Xbox showcase has been revealed as March 16th, and this one is focused on [email protected]. In collaboration with /twitchgaming, the indie-focused [email protected] team will be putting on a brand new showcase to share the latest and most exciting game developments live and exclusively on Twitch. This is an exciting time for indie developers, and the showcase promises to unveil some exciting, quirky and unexpected new content. This showcase won’t feature any AAA titles or updates from big-name studios but looks set to be packed with a variety of smaller gems to jump into, especially if you’re an Xbox Game Pass subscriber.

For those not in the know, [email protected] focuses on the awesome world of indie games, and next week’s showcase event is set to feature a range of special announcements and trailers from a host of indie game developers. It’s not yet known exactly which devs or games are going to be showcased for definite, but in the latest official Xbox Wire post, two of the named developers that will be on display are Finji and Whitehorn.

In addition, the post explains that the first game from iam8bit’s brand new publishing label will be getting some airtime during the stream. This will feature alongside a range of brand new games from indie developers that will be available to players on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X and of course, as part of Xbox Game Pass.

Indie fans will also have a chance to find out what new content and updates the teams working on Shredders and Roblox have to share. The showcase event will be streamed exclusively live on Twitch on Wednesday, March 16th at 10.00 am PDT/1 AM ET. The broadcast will also be open to Twitch streamers who may want to opt into co-streaming.

